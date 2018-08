× Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigating infant death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Authorities are investigating a death incident which happened this morning in Triana.

Madison County Coroner Deputy Tyler Berryhill confirms a one-year-old died at Huntsville Hospital from a gun shot wound. He says the incident happened on Tybee Drive.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports investigators are conducting interviews.

We are gathering more information. Please check back for updates.