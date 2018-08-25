Cullman County church destroyed by fire prepares to hold first Sunday service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. -- Church members worked to prepare for their first Sunday service since a fire destroyed their campus on August 21.

The congregation at Warrior Creek Baptist Church cleared away debris on Saturday with a smile on their face.

Pastor Daryl Ross said it's a new beginning and called it a groundbreaking for their future. Instead of sadness he and other church members felt peace.

"We see today as a move on process," Ross explained.

Part of moving on is making decisions. The first one is to hold services on the church grounds until they rebuild.

"Its kind of like the old saying Dorothy said in the Wizard of Oz, there's no place like home," Ross said.

In the meantime, they will search for a temporary building to house the members.

"A self-contained building. They make construction site trailers that have their own heat and air on them. We're looking for those that would possibly seat 100 to 150," Ross detailed.

Their first service will be this Sunday, August 26. This very reason was why Pastor Ross said the demolition needed to happen.