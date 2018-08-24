× Part of I-65 closing over the weekend for bridge work

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Transportation plans to close a portion of I-65 in Limestone County over the weekend for some bridge work.

The inside northbound lane just north of exit 340, the I-565 exit, will be closed so ALDOT workers can remove and replace a concrete end slab on the bridge at the Norfolk Southern railroad overpass.

The lane is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. Friday, and it will be closed until possibly Sunday. An ALDOT news release said the work is expected to be done and all lanes open before rush hour Monday morning.

The work is part of a $15.4 million project to resurface I-65 between the Tennessee River Bridge and Highway 72.