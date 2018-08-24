× One person dead from motorcycle wreck on Sparkman Drive and Holmes Avenue

Huntsville, Ala. – A fatal wreck is under investigation in western Huntsville. Police confirm one person died from their injuries.

Huntsville Police told WHNT’s Aaron Cantrell a motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a wreck on Sparkman Drive and Holmes Avenue.

Cantrell reported another driver involved in the wreck was taken to the hospital for back pain, while at the scene.

The University of Alabama in Huntsville’s campus police handed the investigation over to the city, according to HPD.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved, however two other vehicles were towed away.