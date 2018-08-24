Neighbor recalls terrifying moments of fatal shooting on Crestmore Ave.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Crestmore Avenue in Huntsville.

Huntsville police confirmed that when they arrived to the scene a man had died from a gunshot wound. Police have identified the victim as 57-year-old Sam Mitchell.

Today it was a more peaceful scene, but the scene from Thursday night plays over and over in one neighbor's mind. "I haven't slept. I still see his face and it's hard." Neighbors say Thursday night they heard several gun shots fired.

"It sounded like anywhere from six to eight gun shots. It was three then four. Then there was a break then a couple of more shots," she explained.

Those shots killed Sam Mitchell.

The neighbor WHNT News 19's Aaron Cantrell spoke with didn`t want to go on camera, but she said she went out to see what happened after the shots were fired.

She said Mitchell was laying in the road next to a vehicle in a pool of blood. "We called the police and tried to save him. Neighbors came together we tried to help him by CPR, but that didn't help," she said.

The neighbor said it was terrifying to see Mitchell lay lifeless in the street and there wasn`t much anyone could do. She said eventually police showed up and tried to perform CPR.

Her heart goes out to the victim's family. "A lot of family members have been driving by. We got more of an understanding of who he was. It gave you an understanding and a sense of peace knowing more about the man," she said.

Police haven't released a motive in the shooting and no one has been arrested.