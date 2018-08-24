× Man charged with trying to kidnap woman at Jasper park

JASPER, Ala. – Police said they arrested an illegal immigrant from Guatemala for trying to abduct a woman from a park.

Bernardo Castro-Gabriel, 22, was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping for the incident Wednesday at Gamble Park in Jasper.

Police said Castro-Gabriel grabbed a woman by her ponytail and tried to pull her to his car in the parking lot near a walking trail, according to Birmingham CBS affiliate WIAT. The woman kicked free and ran for help.

Jasper police found Castro-Gabriel in his car a couple of hours later in downtown Jasper.

Castro-Gabriel has been in the United States four or five years and sometimes goes by the name Omar Sanchez, authorities said. The U.S. Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement was contacted after his arrest.

Police said Jasper also tried to lure two teens into his car earlier in the day Wednesday.