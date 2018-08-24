× Man arrested for grabbing knife in Fort Payne Waffle House

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — Police said a Fort Payne man jumped the counter at a Waffle House early Friday morning and grabbed a butcher knife before police arrested him.

Oscar Lee Jones Jr., 36, jumped over a counter at the restaurant on Highway 35 at I-59 around 3 a.m. and grabbed a knife from the grill area, Fort Payne police said.

Two officers went into the restaurant and talked to Jones and were able to take him into custody without incident, police said.

No one in the restaurant was injured.

Jones was charged with disorderly conduct, drug possession, meth possession, second-degree marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia.