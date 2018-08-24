× Heroin arrest made across from Fort Payne Middle School

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – A woman is in the DeKalb County Jail on drug charges after police said they found heroin in her apartment Thursday night.

Fort Payne police said they went to Ramblewood Apartments on Martin Avenue around 9 p.m. Thursday as part of an investigation into drug complaints. The apartments are located across the street from Fort Payne Middle School.

Police said they searched the apartment of Mildred Christina Thompson, 42, after getting permission and found syringes and baggies of light brown powder that tested positive for heroin.

Police charged Thompson with drug and drug paraphernalia possession.

At last check she was still being held in the DeKalb County Jail.