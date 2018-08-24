Heat Builds: say goodbye to the cooler, more comfortable days!

Humid air, hotter weather back for the long haul

What a start to Friday! It dropped to 55ºF in Russellville, 56ºF in Decatur and 61ºF in Huntsville this morning, but the dry air bringing that crisp, cool feel to the air is already headed out. It’s being replaced by muggy, hotter air that will bring back the sting of summer for the weekend.

In the meantime, the weather for the first Football Friday of the season looks great! Temperatures drop from around 80ºF at kick off to the mid-70s in the fourth quarter with zero chance of rain. Humidity this evening is still low enough to call it comfortable, but you will definitely notice a difference in the way it feels over the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday: A south breeze and a partly to mostly sunny sky set up a typical late August weekend: hot and humid with very little chance of rain. Expect highs in the low-90s with a heat index around 94ºF to 99ºF.

There is no substantial threat of rain or storms on Saturday and Sunday afternoons; however, the increasing heat and humidity south of the Tennessee Valley may spark a few showers here and there in Central and South Alabama. We have no major ‘triggers’ (storm systems) around to create rain and storms in the next two days.

Hot and dry for a while: The weather pattern developing for next week and probably the week beyond that keeps the weather in a flat-line situation: no substantial change from day to day.

A strong ridge building over the region this weekend and next week suppresses the daily showers and storms and helps crank up the heat.

Here’s the deal: the drier it gets, the hotter it will get. If we see zero rainfall for the next seven days, then there’s a good chance we’ll see daily high temps higher than 95ºF. A few spotty storms each day late next week could keep it a little below that, but there is no more ‘cooler’ weather in sight for quite some time.

Driest time of the year: August, September and October are the driest months of the year in North Alabama on average. We get the occasional ‘wet’ Fall, but this year is looking dry, dry, dry!

Huntsville only ‘officially’ has 1.21” of rain on the month so far: only about 44% of ‘normal.’ Some spots have much more than that this month, but it has been drier than normal on the whole.

With no significant rain (other than a few isolated showers or storms) expected in the next 10 to 15 days, it’s only going to get drier. That likely means at least some level of official drought development in the next week or two.

Need some specifics about the weekend or next week? They’re always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt