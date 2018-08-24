× Florence police no longer seeking national reaccreditation, chief says

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence’s police chief says his agency will no longer seek national accreditation.

In an open letter released Friday, Police Chief Ron Tyler said effective Sept. 1, the Florence Police department will no longer pursue national reaccreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

Tyler said money and resources were the driving factors in making the decision.

“The original goal in pursuing accreditation was to improve the quality of police services to our community,” Tyler said in the letter. “This will be a never ending pursuit for our agency. We always strive to do better.

“However, after weighing the costs and benefits, I feel this decision is in the best interest of our department and community.”

CALEA accreditation is aimed at helping participating police agencies strengthen their capabilities and establish management procedures and practices, according to the commission’s website. The standards established cover a number of areas ranging from administration and management to police operations and inter-agency communication.

Tyler said policies, procedures and practices that the department developed during accreditation will remain.

He also said the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police has discussed creating a state accreditation program that would be more cost-effective.

“There is a real opportunity before us to improve the overall level of professionalism of many law enforcement agencies across our great state,” he said. “I am committed to working with the committee towards this end.”