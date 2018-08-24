Independent Musical Productions is getting ready to take the stage with their production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and we want you to get a chance to see it! Enter below for a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to opening night! Hurry – registration ends on August 31.
ENTER TO WIN: Family four-pack of Tickets to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
