Decatur police arrest ambulance service employee for stealing fentanyl

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police have charged an Arab man with stealing fentanyl from his employer.

Police arrested Michael Walter Greenhaw, 41, Thursday on two charges of second-degree theft.

Police said Greenhaw is accused of stealing fentanyl from First Response EMS headquarters. Greenhaw was an employee of the ambulance service, police said.

Fentanyl is a synthetic drug more powerful than heroin and has been blamed for a spike nationwide in opioid overdose deaths.

Jail records indicate Greenhaw was released from the Morgan County Jail on $5,000 bond.