× Death row inmate denied appeal in 2005 Florence murder

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Alabama Supreme Court has denied the appeal of a man on death row for the murder of a Florence liquor store clerk.

The court did not issue an opinion in its ruling against David Dewayne Riley, 34.

Riley has been on death row at Holman Correctional Facility since his 2011 conviction for the murder of Scott Kirtley. Kirtley was working at Dandy’s Package Store in 2005 when authorities said Riley robbed the business, took Kirtley in a back room and shot him.

Riley’s request for a new hearing claimed he had ineffective counsel during his trial.