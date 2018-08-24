Cornerstone Christian Academy’s first varsity football team will take the field Friday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAINSVILLE, Ala. -- Cornerstone Christian Academy will hold its first ever football game at home Friday night, played by its first ever varsity football team.

When your team is playing there's excitement. At Cornerstone Christian Academy in Rainsville, that excitement took on a whole new level. "It's just a really big day," said player Matthew Johnson, "It's the first Cornerstone varsity pep rally for football."

"It's our first varsity football game ever," added his teammate Layne Fortner.

"A bunch of people have told us that we would never have a football team here at Cornerstone, and we've just persisted through it, and now we're about to have our first football game," said player Cason Smith.

That's something special. "To be the first people on the football team, it's awesome," Johnson added.

"It's something I've waited for my whole life," Fortner said.

So now, Friday night lights are in their future. "We'll do the best we can and hopefully we'll come out with a victory," Fortner said.

Win or lose though, now they're in the game.