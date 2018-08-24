Albertville dental office offers free services to grandparents September 14

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. -- An Albertville dental office is honoring grandparents next month by offering them free services.

Wall Street Dentistry will host their 4th annual Grandparents Day on Friday, September 14. Grandparents will be able to choose to receive a cleaning, a filling or an extraction. Only one service is allowed per person.

You are asked to pre-register for an appointment. Registration starts on September 4th. Please call the office at 256-878-0525 for more information.

Wall Street Dentistry is located at 65 Wall Street in Albertville.