× Worker injured in accident at Town Madison construction site

MADISON, Ala. – Emergency crews responded to an accident Thursday at the construction site for Town Madison near Zierdt Road. The call came in around 6 p.m.

Workers were moving a large concrete pipe in the area where the new ballpark is being built. The pipe hit one of the workers. A Madison Police Officer at the scene told WHNT News 19 the worker was transported to the hospital conscious, alert and breathing.