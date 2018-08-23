× Wooden toy plane under recall for choking hazard

A wooden toy airplane is being recalled because of a choking hazard. The Consumer Product Safety Commission confirms that Pull-Back Speedy Jets manufactured by Manhattan Toy Company pose a hazard for young children because the rubber tires on a particular lot of plane can separate from the wheels.

The Pull-Back Speedy Jet is a wooden toy airplane with a blue painted body, natural wood wings and plastic wheels with black rubber tires. The toy has a pull-back feature that propels the plane forward. The model number and lot code are printed on the bottom of the plane. The recall only includes toy planes with lot code 155400 EJ.

The firm has received two reports of the rubber tires separating from the wheels. No injuries have been reported. About 5,100 units were sold in the United States at small independent stores from August 2017 through June 2018 for about $8.

The company recommends that consumers immediately take the plane away from children and return it to the store where purchased or contact Manhattan Toy for a full refund.

Contact Manhattan Toy Company at 800-541-1345 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. CT on Friday, or online at www.manhattantoy.com and click on “Recalls Information” at the bottom of the homepage for more information.