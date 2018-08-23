Thursday morning’s lows: Coolest temperatures since early June

It may still be summer as we finish up the final days of August, but we are experiencing a few glimpses of the upcoming fall season.

With the drier air in place, temperatures are allowed to drop into the upper 50s to low 60s.

In fact, Huntsville International Airport reached 64 degrees Thursday morning, the coolest morning temperatures since June 4-6 (which is technically still spring).

But Russellville dropped even lower, seven degrees lower to be exact. Morning lows dropped to 57 degrees.

Haleyville, Decatur, Meridianville, and Fayetteville cooled to 61 degrees. Muscle Shoals, Albertville and Scottsboro cooled to 63 degrees.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end: The humidity will return this weekend and morning lows will creep back into the upper 60s to low 70s. Click here to read the in depth forecast discussion for the Tennessee Valley.