Suicide loss survivor using heartbreak to help others

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Suicide is the second leading cause of death for young people ages 10 to 24. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more teenagers and young adults die from suicide than from cancer, heart disease, AIDS, birth defects, stroke, pneumonia, influenza and chronic lung disease combined.

It is incredibly hard to comprehend any young person dying by suicide, which is why JacQuan Winters has struggled ever since his 11-year-old sister, Kristen Amerson, killed herself.

“She was full of life, full of joy,” he said. “She was a happy kid.”

JacQuan is the oldest of Kristen’s three brothers. He was attending the University of West Alabama in April of 2014 when he received a life-altering phone call from his brother.

“He said, you know, ‘She’s gone.’ And with that I said, ‘Well, Kristen’s 11,’ so I’m thinking what could possibly happen?” said JacQuan. “So I asked, ‘Where did she go?’ And he said she killed herself.”

Kristen is part of a sad and staggering trend. From 2006 to 2016, suicide rates for children and teenagers between ages 10 and 17 rose more than 70 percent.

“The first thing that I wanted to do was hold her and reach out to her,” said JacQuan. “When they told me I couldn’t, I kind of just broke down, seeing my sister right there, 11 years old.”

JacQuan shares how he is now using his grief to help others in our upcoming suicide prevention special. Watch “SPEAK Up: Taking Action to Prevent Suicide” on Saturday, August 25 at 6:30 p.m. It’s part of WHNT News 19’s ongoing partnership with the Huntsville Hospital Foundation’s SPEAK Program. SPEAK stands for Suicide, Prevention, Empowerment, Awareness and Knowledge.