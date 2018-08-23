× State-wide Emergency Missing Child Alert canceled for missing 13-year-old found safe

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities confirmed that Shawn Setzer has been located and he is safe.

Previous Story:

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for a missing 13-year-old boy in Bibb County.

Shawn Setzer was last seen at 10 a.m. in Woodstock, Ala. Authorities describe Sezter as being 5’6″ tall, 130 lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, jeans, and white shoes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Shawn Setzer, please contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 926-3129 or call your local law enforcement officials.