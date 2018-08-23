× SPEAK Up: Taking action to prevent suicide

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Suicide is a tough topic to discuss, but it affects so many people in the community.

To help bring this public health issue out of the dark and into the light, WHNT News 19, in partnership with the Huntsville Hospital Foundation’s SPEAK program, is taking action to create a conversation about it.

Please join us Saturday, August 25 at 6:30 p.m. for “SPEAK Up: Taking Action to Prevent Suicide.”

We will share the stories of suicide loss survivors from the Tennessee Valley, as well as explain possible warning signs and ways you can help a loved one. Most importantly, we will share a message of hope.