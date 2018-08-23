Men allegedly robbed and murdered delivery driver, then went home to eat the pizza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS – Court documents reveal more about the violent final moments of an Indianapolis pizza delivery driver who was found shot to death Monday night.

According to investigators, Papa John’s delivery driver LaVon Drake, 24, was shot with two different weapons. Court documents say an alert neighbor saw Drake walk up to a vacant rental house, then noticed the suspects’ car parked near her house and jotted down its plate number.

Another witness saw the three suspects, now identified as Juwuan Terry, 18, Jason Epeards, 18, and Jasean Dale, 19, leave the house with a rifle and a pizza bag according to WXIN. Police tracked the car to a nearby apartment complex where police say the men confessed to robbing and killing Drake; after which, investigators say, they went home to eat the pizza.

“I mean it really makes me sad, you know we’re just out here doing our job,” Topper’s Pizza delivery driver Tyler Gadberry told WXIN. The story has left drivers like him shaken.

“Anything can happen at any time.”

At Topper’s pizza, team leaders say they stress safety above all else.

“You have to be very careful,” said Kimberly Charles. “We have an entire delivery area that we don’t go to because of reasons like that.”

“It’s basically our gut, if we don’t feel like it’s right we just don’t do it,” said Charles.

Basic precautions, like carrying no more than $20 and delivering with a coworker are now taking on an even stronger meaning.

“I feel so sorry for his family,” said Charles. “If we were to ever lose somebody here, which hopefully never happens, we would probably shut our store down, because we're that big of a family.”

Those three suspects are expected to appear in court Thursday. In the meantime, that victim’s family has asked for privacy from the public.