× Man wanted by Madison County Sheriff’s Office, accused of breaking into a vehicle

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding Joshua Michael Carter. They believe he’s responsible for breaking into vehicles.

A tweet by the sheriff’s office says Carter is wanted on a warrant that holds a $10,000 bond, and also says more warrants are pending.

Carter, 24, stands 6’1″ tall, weighs 180 lbs. and has brown hair and green eyes. The sheriff’s office says Carter’s hair is now cut short.

Carter’s last known location was the Budget Inn in Elkmont.

The sheriff’s office also warns that Carter may be armed, so asks you to call dispatch if you see him. Their number is 256-722-7181.