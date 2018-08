× Man charged with meth trafficking

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — A man is in jail on trafficking charges after Boaz police said they found him with an ounce of methamphetamine.

David Richard Stephenson, 56, was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop.

Boaz police said they found 30 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle, with the help of a K-9 unit from the Albertville Police Department.

Stephenson was booked into the Marshall County Jail on $500,000 bond.