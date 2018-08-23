× Madison baseball team will continue to remain a Los Angeles Angels farm team

MADISON, Ala. – When the Mobile BayBears move to Madison in 2020, the players will still be a farm team for the Los Angeles Angels.

BallCorps, LLC, the owner of the BayBears, and the L.A. Angels have signed a four-year Player Development Contract (PDC), which will continue the affiliation between the two clubs through the 2022 season.

“We look forward to continuing our affiliation with the Los Angeles Angels over the next four years, with the final season at Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile and our future home in North Alabama,” said Ralph Nelson, the Managing Partner & CEO of BallCorps. “The Angels ownership, front office, coaches, medical staff, and players are all quality individuals who have made this partnership successful over the past two years. We have seen continued success from the Angels organization, which will bring a high quality of baseball to North Alabama beginning in 2020.”

In an 18-month span, the Angels farm system has improved from No. 30 to No.10 in all of baseball, jumping 20 spots in Baseball America’s team-by-team rankings. 19-year-old outfielder Jo Adell, the top prospect in the organization and No. 10 overall selection in the 2017 MLB Draft, was recently promoted to Mobile and represented the Angels in this year’s SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game.

“We are very excited to continue our relationship with the BayBears franchise, as well as with the fans all throughout the state of Alabama,” said Angels General Manager Billy Eppler. “We would like to thank Ralph Nelson, Roger Wexelberg, and their staff for their efforts throughout this process. The community and front office in Mobile have been great assets for our organization’s player development process over the last two years, and we look forward to continuing our partnership for many years to come in the great community of North Alabama.”

Over the past two seasons in Mobile, 11 former BayBears have appeared with the Angels. Additionally, four members of the 2018 team spent time with the Major League club this year. Six of the Angels Top 10 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, were members of the BayBears in 2018. This season, Mobile finished with the best first-half record by an Angels Double-A affiliate since the 2011 Arkansas Travelers, led by future Major League All-Star Mike Trout.

The BayBears will host 70 home games at Hank Aaron Stadium in 2019 through Labor Day, September 2. The team will relocate to Madison, Ala., following the 2019 season and begin to play in North Alabama in 2020. After receiving thousands of votes in the “Name The Team” sweepstakes, the list has been narrowed down to the top five names. Voting will continue through Labor Day, September 3, follow the link to vote now.