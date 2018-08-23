Investigators seeking help in locating Florence theft suspect

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Florence Police Department is needing help to identify a thief caught in action on surveillance cameras. Florence police say this man is responsible for stealing thousands of dollar’s worth of merchandise from Walmart on Hough Road.

According to investigators, he strolled in and out of Walmart several times before security realized what was going on. He may or may not have been assisted by others who were with him.

Florence police would love to know who he is. If you recognize the gentleman profiled contact the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line.

There are three ways you can send in your anonymous tips, by phone, text message, or the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Each way will get the information to investigators.

To speak with an operator, you can dial (256)386-8685. If texting works better for you, send a detailed message to 274637 (CRIMES). There is also a “Submit a Tip” link on the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

A reward for information leading to an arrest is being offered in this case.