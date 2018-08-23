Improper temperatures and roaches on this week’s ‘Restaurant Ratings’

Morgan County
Texas Roadhouse
1006 Beltline Rd SE, Decatur, AL 35601
Score: 82
Violations:
- No chlorine test strips 8/17/2018 07
- Food was held at improper temperatures
- Lettuce (49ºF), eggs (49ºF) and cheese (63ºF)
We briefly spoke to the manager who did not have a comment.
China Buffet
1820 6th Ave SE, Decatur, AL 35601
Score: 82
- There were roaches in the restaurant.
- Food was held at improper temperatures.
- Green beans hot holding at 109ºF.
When we went to the restaurant there was a sign up saying they were closed for three days.
Morgan County
Clean Plate Winner:
899 US-31, Hartselle, AL 35640
Score: 98
Holy cow the sweets at Molly Moo Cakes on US-31 in Hartselle are good!
With a small amount of cash and broken equipment they fixed themselves, owners Jerry and Ashley brought their business to life quickly.
The four-year-old bakery is named after their daughter Molly and opening weekend they sold about 2,000 cupcakes before they even had a sign up outside.
The bakery offers a variety of sweets made with family recipes and lots of love.
They also have the savory option of pizza with Wisconsin cheese.
Whether it's for a special occasion or just to indulge your sweet tooth, come to Molly Moos for delicious cupcakes, cookies, and cakes.