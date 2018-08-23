Improper temperatures and roaches on this week’s ‘Restaurant Ratings’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Morgan County

Texas Roadhouse

1006 Beltline Rd SE, Decatur, AL 35601

Score: 82

Violations:

No chlorine test strips 8/17/2018 07

Food was held at improper temperatures Lettuce (49ºF), eggs (49ºF) and cheese (63ºF)



We briefly spoke to the manager who did not have a comment.

China Buffet

1820 6th Ave SE, Decatur, AL 35601

Score: 82

There were roaches in the restaurant.

Food was held at improper temperatures. Green beans hot holding at 109ºF.



When we went to the restaurant there was a sign up saying they were closed for three days.

Morgan County

Clean Plate Winner:

Molly Moo Cakes

899 US-31, Hartselle, AL 35640

Score: 98

Holy cow the sweets at Molly Moo Cakes on US-31 in Hartselle are good!

With a small amount of cash and broken equipment they fixed themselves, owners Jerry and Ashley brought their business to life quickly.

The four-year-old bakery is named after their daughter Molly and opening weekend they sold about 2,000 cupcakes before they even had a sign up outside.

The bakery offers a variety of sweets made with family recipes and lots of love.

They also have the savory option of pizza with Wisconsin cheese.

Whether it's for a special occasion or just to indulge your sweet tooth, come to Molly Moos for delicious cupcakes, cookies, and cakes.