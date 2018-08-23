Football Friday Preview: Scottsboro Wildcats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala -- On the Scottsboro football team respect is earned -- not given. If you want your name on the back of your jersey during fall games then you have to participate in all 26 practices in the summer.

This summer, 95% of the team showed up to those summer practices.

"Well, it's the difference between daylight and dark," said head coach Don Jacobs when asked about how he would compare last season's team to this season's team. "We have a lot of experience. We're better conditioned. We're better physically. We're better mentally than at any point in time last year."

As the Wildcats enter their second season under Coach Jacobs, it's clear the team has bought into the culture he's worked hard to create at his alma mater.

"I think this team's special," said senior defensive end William Stewart. "We've all bought into what our coaches have said and what they're teaching us."

The Wildcats also bring back a lot of talent. They return 18 total starters -- nine on the defense and nine on offense including the team's entire offensive line. Scottosboro's takes on Sylvania at home on Friday and the Wildcats are ready to show fans that this team is different.

"We have a lot of returning starters," said senior Wide Receiver Halton Metz. "We're all experienced for the most part. We've got a good quarterback coming. We've got really good skill players. We've got good lineman, good physical linemen. Those are probably our strengths going into this game."