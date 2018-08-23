× Football Friday Preview: Madison County Tigers

GURLEY, Ala. – The Madison County Tigers believe this team is different. It isn’t just about their talent — the Tigers return four starters on each side of the ball — it’s the team’s unity that they believe makes them unique.

“If you’re not close with each other (then) you are not going to play for each other,” said senior defensive end/left tackle, Jordan Barr. “(If you aren’t close with your team then) you’re going to play selfishly and going to play for yourself not for the team. This year we are more of a brotherhood. I look forward to playing with each of these guys out there.”

A successful season for the Tigers won’t come easy. This year, Madison County makes the jump from 4A to 5A.

“It’s certainly going to be tougher anytime you move up a classification,” said head coach, Scott Sharp, who’s entering his third season with the Tigers. “We’ve played several of these folks that are on our schedule, so we know the level that will be expected. These guys have really bought into one another. I think we got a lot of guys that care about each other. We have a lot of guys that are going to compete very hard.”

After a long spring and summer of workouts, the Tigers are ready for their first match-up on Friday against Buckhorn.

“I think we are pretty pumped up,” said senior wide receiver/outside linebacker, Tyler Hunt. “We’ve been practicing all summer just preparing, trying to get better each and every day. Our work ethic is what drives us and what makes us great over here at Madison County.”