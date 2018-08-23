Fantastic Feel: another beautiful night, but the heat and humidity return soon

Morning low temperatures Thursday plunged all the way to 57ºF in Russellville, 58ºF in Valley Head, and 61ºF in Decatur. We’ve got one more night/early morning like this, and then the heat starts to crank up again for the weekend.

Expect lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s again Friday morning followed by a slightly hotter but still dry afternoon: highs around 85ºF to 90ºF by mid-afternoon. The wind turns to the southeast Friday gradually increasing the humidity, but it still feels nice and relatively dry through the afternoon and evening for Football Friday high school games this week. It does get hot and sticky for the weekend, and summer definitely has some heat left to bring in the near future. In other words, don’t get too used to this nicer, cooler set-up; it won’t last!

Football Friday: It’s Week Zero of the high school season; some begin play this week, some start next week. This week is definitely the better of the two from a weather standpoint! Temperatures top out in the upper 80s after school on Friday, but we’ll see a drop into the lower and middle 80s by the time gates open at stadiums Friday evening.

Game time temperatures start out near 80ºF and drop into the low-70s by the fourth quarter with only a light breeze from the east-southeast. There is no chance of rain whatsoever in North Alabama or Southern Tennessee for this week’s games.

Weekend update: The cooler, drier air mass that blew in Wednesday of this week is gone by the weekend. A southerly flow from the Gulf of Mexico means increased humidity, and the lack of showers and thunderstorms allows the temperature to spike a little more each day.

The sticky air gets to The Shoals first on Saturday and creeps eastward into Decatur, Athens and Huntsville by mid-afternoon. You may not notice the change at first, but it becomes more obvious Sunday and through next week.

Expect weekend highs in the lower 90s and a heat index between 95ºF and 100ºF. We do maintain a tiny 10% chance of an isolated shower with the push of moisture moving in from the south; however, that’s nothing to worry about or cancel plans over at this point!

Heat wave building: A ridge developing over the South this weekend and next week brings hotter days, muggier nights, and suppresses the threat of daily showers and storms to 10% or less every day through the end of next week.

Temperatures soar to the middle – and possibly upper – 90s by midweek, and the heat index may go as high as 100ºF to 105ºF again between Tuesday and Friday. This should set up a dramatically different Football Friday for next week; it’s going to be a lot hotter and much more uncomfortable for ‘Week One’ of the season.

Need some specifics about the weekend or next week? They’re always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

