Cheddar’s customer data may have been exposed to hackers, company says

Customers who ate at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen locations in 23 states may have had their payment card information exposed, the company said Wednesday.

Darden Restaurants, which owns the restaurant brand, said federal authorities notified them that a cyberattack incident may have exposed an estimated 567,000 payment card numbers. The company is still assessing the scope of the incident.

The exposure affected happened Nov. 3, 2017 and Jan. 2, 2018, at locations in 23 states, including Alabama. Darden Restaurants said the attack happened on a payment system that was in place when the company purchased the Cheddar’s chain last year. That system was replaced in April, the company said.

Identity protection services are being offered to people whose information was exposed. Anyone who ate at one of the affected restaurants can call 888-258-7280 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday. There also is a website with more information about identity protection services that are available.