× Authorities say 2-year-old’s death may be hot car related

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Authorities are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl near Airport Road and Memorial Parkway in Huntsville.

Madison County Deputy Coroner Tyler Berryhill confirmed that preliminary circumstances indicated the child died in a hot vehicle.

The investigation into the death of the child is ongoing.

Berryhill said an autopsy will be performed in Huntsville on Friday.