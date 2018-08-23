Apps to help you stay safe while running alone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- The death of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts has put running safety in the spotlight. Tibbetts disappeared July 18 after going for a run and her body was discovered this week.

Unfortunately, this is not the first case of a runner being abducted and murdered. While just about everything we do carries some risk, there are ways to be safer while running alone. You can apply these safety ideas on your next run, or in any situation where you may want someone to know your location.

"I think safety is always an issue. People can feel a little bit more of a sense of fear especially if they're running alone," said Todd Parsons, who works at Fleet Feet running store in Huntsville.

The first step in safety is to be aware of your surroundings. "360 awareness, know what's in front of you, behind you," he said.

Staying alert may mean taking out your earbuds and listening to whats going on around you. Experts also say it is best to run in groups, or with a buddy. "Especially if you're going somewhere more remote," Parsons said.

Headlamps and pepper spray can help keep runners and joggers safe, but so can apps on your phone. Apps that let your friends and family know where you are in any situation.

Apps like Road iD, that allows friends or family to check in on a digital breadcrumb trail of your route. Or bSafe that turns your phone into a siren, alerts authorities, records video, and informs your contacts of your GPS location. The Glympse app lets you share your location, or estimated arrival times with friends.

"I think it's always good to have," Parsons said. "If that's going to make you more confident and make you want to continue your hobby or your sport."

Safety experts say to be sure somebody knows your route, but don't broadcast it publically. Many people use apps that track their workout, then share their route on social media sites. If you do this be cautious of adding people you don't know on those sites.

Experts also say to change up your running routine, so your paths are less predictable.