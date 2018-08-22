Vehicle break-ins have Madison County community on high alert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - A Madison County neighborhood is on high alert after thieves broke into not one but seventeen different vehicles.

The break-ins happened over the weekend in Graceland Estates off Moores Mill road.

It's a neighborhood where everyone trusts everybody, so a lot of people leave their vehicle doors unlocked. Robert Wooten was too trustworthy because his vehicle was broken into.

"They stole some sunglasses of out them, they were expensive. They didn't touch my radar detector. My truck was parked next to this Cadillac and they didn't even get in it and they could have gotten more out of it," Wooten explained.

The thieves didn't go unnoticed, because Wooten caught them on camera. He said there were four people on the video.

Two of them were in his Cadillac, one person was driving, and another one running across the street to the neighbor's car.

The Wooten's vehicle wasn't the only vehicle the thieves broke into. They broke into 16 other vehicles as well.

Wooten bought the cameras only three months ago because he knew having a Cadillac would draw attention. "We have turned it into the crime scene investigator. I want justice served. Whoever is doing this needs to be caught. It`s just not right whoever is doing this," Wooten said.

He's hopeful investigators will find the thieves, but it's a lesson learned for him. "Make sure you keep your doors locked. It could be your neighborhood next because they are hitting all over town," Wooten said.

If you have any information about these crimes, call the Madison County Sheriff's Office at (256) 722-7181.