UAH hosts art exhibit, reunion honoring first class of art students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A new exhibit showcasing the recent work of some of the first art students at UAH recently opened to the public.

Two years ago, José A. Betancourt, an associate professor of art and art history at UAH, found an album of old photos -- one of which sparked an idea. It was a photo of the Union Grove Gallery from 1974. That same gallery will be hosting a reunion this week, honoring the university's former art students from 1966-1976.

The exhibit, UAH Art: The First 10 Years 1966—1976, represents the foundation of many local artists in Huntsville-- some still here, others far away. But all of them still producing uniquely expressive art.

"This will serve to bind our present-day faculty and students to students in the past who are still creating art. It's just fantastic," said Associate Dean Andrew Cling.

The display is available for public viewing from Tuesday, August 21 through Friday, September 21. The opening reception for the exhibit is Saturday, August 25 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Union Grove Art Gallery. The event is free to attend. Some of the art on display will be available for purchase.