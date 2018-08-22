TSA Pre-check enrollment center opening at the Huntsville Staples

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - TSA pre-check is now in Huntsville and people can start enrolling now.

TAS pre-check predicted earlier this summer 243 million passengers and crew members will go through security at an airport, which is why the security company Idemia has partnered with Staples to bring enrollment centers across the country.

"We do the enrollment services for TSA pre-check, so we do the whole enrollment process of the program. TSA pre-check is a program that allows people to go through airport security lines much faster than the regular security line," Idemia director of marketing Elizabeth Marshall said.

Marshall said enrolling allows people to keep their shoes, belts, and jackets on while going through security at the airport. It also lets people keep their electronics and liquids in their carry-on.

Marshall recommends people enrolling if they are a frequent flyer. "You make your appointment online. You fill out some basic biographical information. When you show up for the appointment you need to bring certain documentation," Marshall said.

According to data, 92 percent of passengers who go through TSA pre-check wait less than five minutes in security lanes. "It`s really a security program, so what we are doing we are moving large groups of people from an unsecured area in the airport to a secured area," Marshall explained.

Marshall said Idemia has been working hard to expand enrollment centers across the country and their partnership with Staples is allowing them to open 200 enrollment centers by the end of the year.

To get enrolled it will cost $85 dollars and you will stay enrolled for five years.

To learn more click here. The new enrollment center is located at Staples, 1201 N Memorial Pkwy, Huntsville, AL 35801.