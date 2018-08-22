× State issues a Missing Senior Alert for man missing from Gardendale

GARDENDALE, Ala. – Have you seen Sammy Larue Smith? He’s the subject of a Missing Senior Alert from the Birmingham area.

Gardendale Police say Smith, 69, may have a condition that could impair his judgement.

Smith is described as having a long, gray mustache and was last seen wearing a brown or blue short sleeve shirt. The shirt is a “Dickie” brand shirt. He was last seen around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sammy Larue Smith, please contact the Gardendale Police Department at (205) 631-8787 or call 911.