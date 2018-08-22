Paralyzed man from Ardmore hopes to set shooting world record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARDMORE, Ala.- A man from Ardmore was paralyzed in a car accident over ten years ago. Since then, John Rice has slowly been getting back to doing what he loves.

"I was drinking a glass of eggnog. I turned up my last swallow, took my eyes off the road and went off the road," Rice said.

Rice's life changed forever on a short drive in December 14 years ago. "It turned our lives 180 degrees around."

He had a broken neck and couldn't move. Rice wondered if he'd even survive the first year. "It's amazing what our Lord will do when you put all of your faith in him."

With faith, family, and countless hours of physical therapy, Rice can now get around the house pretty well. But this former marine and hunter always hoped he'd get to squeeze the trigger again.

"Whatever he's put his mind to, he's done it," John's wife Becky said.

"Thinking about attempting a world record as a quadriplegic," John said.

Rice has a custom rifle which he practices with a few times a week. Rice was left-handed but now has to shoot with his right. He needs help loading and getting into position, but the rest is up to him.

"I'm hitting bullseyes at 1000 yards," John Rice said.

"His dad's and his mantra was, 'if I can see it, I can shoot it'," Becky said.

This weekend, Rice will be back at the range as he hopes to set a world record. "My attempt is a five-shot group," John said.

"He loves being outside and shooting more than anything," Becky said.

Rice says he's confident he'll hit his mark again. But even if he doesn't receive a spot in the record book, Rice says he's grateful for the chance.

Rice says he'll attempt the thousand yard shot just after sunrise on Saturday morning. He and his family have contacted Guinness about the potential record, but so far, they haven't received a response.