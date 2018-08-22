× Mobile app launched by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has launched a mobile app. Their goal is to keep residents informed on what’s going on in their county.

Whether we like it or not, today’s phones have become a leash and we don’t go anywhere without them.

“Everybody has a smartphone or almost everybody. We knew it would be information at your fingertips,” stated Sheriff Shannon Oliver.

And communication has evolved in law enforcement as well, while some people have been left behind.

“People used to listen to scanners and know where the deputies were out and what was going on,” said Oliver.

So to keep the public informed the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is embracing technology. This week they launched a mobile app called “Franklin CSO” for Apple and Android phones. Tons of information is just one tap away. It also gives Sheriff Oliver the ability to send out notifications.

“As simple as road closures or as major as a dangerous situation with an armed person in the area, something we can send out,” Oliver explained.

And within the next month, an inmate roster will be updated instantly at the time someone is booked into jail.

To pay for the app’s development and launch, Sheriff Oliver used drug seizure money because he didn’t think the public should have to pay for it.