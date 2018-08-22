Joe Pye Weed can extend pollinators visiting your garden into autumn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you into attracting pollinators, particularly butterflies to your garden? Are you looking to attract pollinators from mid-summer all the way into fall? Then Eupatorium or Joe Pye Weed may be just right for you.

Joe Pye Weed is a durable perennial for your sunny garden. Most varieties grow taller than other perennials yet typically do not need staking. If you want a bushier plant, prune the tips when the plant reaches two to three feet tall. Joe Pye can also tolerate a moist site so over-watering is rare.

These deep pink flowers do not emerge until late summer but when they do they are truly a butterfly magnet. Keep in mind that attracting pollinators is a season long effort. Using Joe Pye Weed can extend your ability to make those butterflies and bees happy in your garden.