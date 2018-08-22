District 2 Huntsville City Council candidates feel their experiences qualify them for office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - In less than one week, voters in Huntsville's District 2, 3 and 4 will vote in the municipal election on August 28. Mary Jane Caylor, Frances Akridge and Keith Ward are the candidates for District 2.

Each of them have backgrounds in public service, you can learn more about them by visiting their websites here:

Mary Jane Caylor

Frances Akridge

Keith Ward

Why should people vote for you?

Mary Jane Caylor: "I've been in the public eye and public life for a long, long time. I stand on that experience, I stand on my record."

Frances Akridge: "I can relate to a lot of different people because of my background in a military family. Every three years I moved. It gave me a way to thrive in many different situations."

Keith Ward: "I'm someone who's grown up in the neighborhood. I lived there basically all my life, raised a family. I've got grandkids. So, having a personal connection like gives you a lot of understanding, and historical perspective."

What related experience do you bring to the table?

Frances Akridge: "I went into special education where I probably was most effective with my communication skills, I went into commercial real estate where I wrote hundreds and thousands and millions of dollars worth of business. I also I have experience in civil engineering, planning, and zoning."

Keith Ward: "I've worked in local government, behind the scenes for really over a couple of decades. So, I really have an understanding, I think, of the needs and how local government works."

Mary Jane Caylor: "I became the superintendent of the school system in Huntsville. I later served on the state board of six counties in Alabama and represented Madison County as a whole. I had the privilege and the opportunity to serve as executive director of the bicentennial in 2005, and then I worked with Big Spring Partners in the downtown revitalization effort."

The Huntsville municipal election is Tuesday, August 28. The polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.