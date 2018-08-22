Decatur Mayor explores installing public Wi-Fi downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - As cities grow, they also upgrade. The next project in the River City aims to keep you connected.

Mayor Tab Bowling is working with the city's tech experts to explore the best way to bring public Wi-Fi to the downtown area.

He says instead of using an internet service provider, they will install their own infrastructure and use 'social Wi-Fi.'

"You sign in with your email address, whenever you sign in it brings up an advertisement for the Brick Deli, Buffalo Wild Wings, or whatever," Mayor Bowling explained. "That advertising helps offset the cost of the infrastructure."

Mayor Bowling says it'll cost around $20,000 to have the downtown Wi-Fi in place. He hopes to have it installed in the next fiscal year, then expand to other areas like Point Mallard.