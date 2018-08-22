Coolest night in months! But can it last?

Soak it in while you can: drier air, a fresh breeze, comfortable nights and warm, sunny afternoons. That lasts through Friday, and then it’s back to scorching summertime heat and thick tropical humidity.

Expect the coolest night we’ve had since early June. The last time Huntsville dropped to 60ºF or below was June 4th; we’re expecting to be near 60ºF by sunrise Thursday in town, but some of our usual ‘cold spots’ could be as low as 55ºF to 59ºF early in the morning! We get below average warmth again Thursday afternoon, but it’s not looking ‘cool:’ highs in the upper 80s. Hotter, more humid weather builds over the weekend and next week, and rain chances look slim to none in the near future.

Cool nights, warm days: Dry air coupled with dry ground means we get nice, ‘coolish’ nights and warm, borderline hot days this time of year. Thursday morning’s forecast low is well above the record of 52ºF set in 1956, but it is the coolest of the summer season by far in Huntsville!

Humidity creeps up again Friday when the wind shifts back to the south-southeast, so by the time high school football kicks off Friday night we’re starting to feel a little sticky again.

Football Friday: It’s Week 0 of the high school football season in Alabama, and this one won’t be all that bad weather-wise! There is practically no chance of rain Friday evening. We see the humidity coming up a little on Friday, but this week’s games will be played in some of the more comfortable weather you can get in August. Expect temps in the upper 70s at kickoff with a fair sky and a light southeast wind; it doesn’t get much cooler than the mid-70s through this week’s games, but enjoy it while it lasts because next week is not looking quite so nice!

Weekend outlook: We have a low 10% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm developing in the heat of the day this weekend. Expect highs in the low-90s on Saturday and Sunday, and higher humidity means the heat index is back! It will feel more like roughly 95ºF to 99ºF both days.

Late August Heat Wave: Longer-range guidance still suggests a substantial heat wave building next week. Temperatures jump a little each day beyond the weekend until we’re in the 95-100ºF range with a heat index close to 105ºF+.

Could 100ºF be in our future? It’s not ‘likely,’ but it’s not impossible by the end of next week.

Heat waves like this are also very dry weather patterns. Ensemble model guidance projects less than a half inch of rain over the next 10 days over all of North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. That’s not a literal forecast; it is telling us that while some spotty showers are possible, we will not be getting significant, beneficial rainfall anytime soon. The probability of getting more than a half inch of rain in that period? Only about 20-40 percent. In other words, if you didn’t get any rain in the past seven days, you shouldn’t expect much at all in the next seven to ten days.

