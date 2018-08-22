Belk’s Charity Sale helps support local schools, organizations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- If you would like to save some money and help some local organizations, this Saturday is your day!

The Back To School Belk Charity Sale will take place Saturday, August 25. This is an in-store only, private-ticketed event. You can purchase your $5 ticket from any Belk store or from an organization selling tickets.

Your charity ticket will help support local organizations and schools.

Save on rarely discounted designer merchandise from 6 a.m. - 10 a.m. Get $5 off your first purchase (exclusions apply).

The first 100 customers will receive a free Belk gift card.

For more information, call 256-551-4200 ext. 313.