Zaxby’s offers guests 55 and over free meal for National Senior Citizens Day

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — In honor of National Senior Citizens Day Tuesday, August 21, multiple Zaxby’s locations will be offering guests 55 and over with a valid ID a free four finger chicken plate.

The following is a list of participating locations:

  • 221 French Farms Blvd in Athens
  • 410 Grant St. SE. in Decatur
  • 2830 Spring Ave. S.W. in Decatur
  • 351 Highway 31 NW. in Hartselle
  • 14605 U.S. Hwy. 431 in Hazel Green
  • 2770 Carl T. Jones Dr. S.E. in Huntsville
  • 1025 N. Memorial Pkwy. in Huntsville
  • 6125 N. University Drive NW. in Huntsville
  • 11608 S. Memorial Parkway in Huntsville
  • 2181 Winchester Rd. N.E. in Huntsville
  • 8586 Highway 72 W. in Madison
  • 100 Ivory Place in Madison