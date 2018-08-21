Zaxby’s offers guests 55 and over free meal for National Senior Citizens Day

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — In honor of National Senior Citizens Day Tuesday, August 21, multiple Zaxby’s locations will be offering guests 55 and over with a valid ID a free four finger chicken plate.
The following is a list of participating locations:
- 221 French Farms Blvd in Athens
- 410 Grant St. SE. in Decatur
- 2830 Spring Ave. S.W. in Decatur
- 351 Highway 31 NW. in Hartselle
- 14605 U.S. Hwy. 431 in Hazel Green
- 2770 Carl T. Jones Dr. S.E. in Huntsville
- 1025 N. Memorial Pkwy. in Huntsville
- 6125 N. University Drive NW. in Huntsville
- 11608 S. Memorial Parkway in Huntsville
- 2181 Winchester Rd. N.E. in Huntsville
- 8586 Highway 72 W. in Madison
- 100 Ivory Place in Madison