WATCH: Sheffield Police participate in lip sync challenge

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — The Shoals is known for producing hits thanks to FAME and the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio. Tuesday proves the area still has what it takes to capture an audience.

The Sheffield Police Department is the latest participant in the Lip Sync Challenge. They are one of two departments who has completed the challenge.

Members of the force displayed their dance moves, along with the high school’s cheer squad. It also gave viewers the opportunity to see the community, thanks to aerial footage.

The video has garnered more than 17 thousand views, almost 900 shares and at least 470 likes.

Sheffield Police wrote in a Facebook post: “In response to the Police Department lip sync challenge we would like to introduce our video. We do not own the rights to the music in this video. It was created as a comic parody and an illustration that we can have fun too.”

The featured songs in the viral video are “I Fought the Law” by The Clash, “Sabotage” by Beastie Boys, “Every Breath You Take” by The Police, “In My Feelings” by Drake, “Hold On I’m Coming” by Sam and Dave, “Who Let the Dogs Out” by Baha Men and “My Town” by Montgomery Gentry.