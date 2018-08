LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A vehicle was found submerged in the Elk River near Cabbage Ridge Road and Hwy 99 at the fish hatchery ramp.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the vehicle was unoccupied, but are not sure how long it had been in the water.

Crews are working to get the car out of the water.

Deputy Stephen Young confirmed that the vehicle was stolen during a recent home invasion.

BREAKING: Deputies are on scene near Cabbage Ridge Rd and Hwy 99 (fish hatchery ramp) where a vehicle was found submerged in the Elk River. Unsure if vehicle is occupied or how long it has been submerged. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) August 21, 2018