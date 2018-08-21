× Property tax vote will determine whether Muscle Shoals gets new school

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – In one week voters will head to the polls. On the ballot is a 5-mill property tax increase that Muscle Shoals City Schools asked for.

Superintendent Brian Lindsey said it’s a vote that will decide the future of the school system, and all residents need to take part.

The vote will help determine whether or not voters want to build a new elementary school in the city. Both Highland Park and Webster Elementary schools are more than 50 years old. Lindsey wants to see both of them closed and combined into one.

That would require the district to take on about $20 million in debt. A 5-mill increase would cover the payments and create enough income to cover a couple of projects on the district’s wish list.

Currently, Muscle Shoals City Schools receives 16 mills from property taxes, which is one of the lowest in north Alabama. According to Lindsey, the district’s budget right now only brings in enough revenue to cover maintenance and repairs.

Polling locations are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 28.