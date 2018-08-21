Montana authorities assist in search for missing Horton woman

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A Horton woman who has been missing since June 28 may have been spotted in Montana, according to the Great Falls Police Department.

GFPD says the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office contacted them after someone reported a potential sighting within the past 30 days.

Kendra Rae Bayless, 34, used to live in the area, according to police.

If you know any information that could help investigators in Alabama, please call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.

If you know any information that could help investigators in Montana, please call 406-727-7688 or log on to P3TIPS.com.