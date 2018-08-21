How Huntsville Police investigate adult missing person reports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2017 there were more than 80,000 active missing person cases being investigated.

Huntsville police have investigated 169 adult missing person cases since August of 2017. At the time this story aired, three of them were still active.

Lt. Johnson with HPD said these cases fall under different categories, a lot of the time some adults don't want to be found and don't want them to contact family.

Lt. Johnson said the Huntsville Police Department takes every missing person case seriously. These reports are most commonly filed by a family member who says they're unable to contact their loved one.

HPD is currently investigating 2 adult missing person cases. "When we say adult, they were 18 years of age or older," Lt. Johnson explained.

45-year-old Brenda Sica was reported missing in October of 2017, police said. Family members reported they haven't heard from her since July 2017.

The second missing persons case is Authur Zeller, who was also reported missing by family. Police don't have a lot of information on Zeller other than he was homeless and lived behind Walmart on Sparkman Drive.

"One of the basic things we do is go back to where they were last seen. We talk to as many family members and friends as we can find. It can get pretty complex when you talk about looking into their social media accounts and looking at cell phone information," Johnson said.

Lt. Johnson said police have a lot of resources to search for missing people, but sometimes it can take a while.

He said there are different policies in place for children under the age of 13 that go missing.